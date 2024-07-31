‘Either you will remain, or I will’: Uddhav Thackeray warns Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra gears up for Assembly polls

Addressing Shiv Sena (UBT) workers, Thackeray said, “Deshmukh has revealed that you (Fadnavis) tried to put me and my son Aditya in jail. (From now on), either one of us would be there, either you or me”.

While the Shiv Sena (UBT) workers cheered, the statement rattled the BJP ranks and saw the top leaders rushing for Fadnavi's defence.

State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule accused Thackeray of conspiring to put Fadnavis in jail when the then Shiv Sena president was the chief minister.

"It was Thackeray who hatched a conspiracy against Fadnavis when he was the chief minister to jail him. But with the blessings of the public, Thackeray could not put Fadnavis in jail,” he said, adding that Thackeray stabbed Fadnavis on the back. “God's blessings are with Fadnavis…people are with Fadnavis,” he said.