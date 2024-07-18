Eknath Shinde congratulates cops for 'big blow to Naxals' amid successful Gadchiroli operations

Mumbai: Dotted with hills, dense forest cover, rivers and a tropical wet-and-dry climate with dry conditions prevailing for most of the year, the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra remains vulnerable to Naxalism.

However, with over 100-plus CPI (Maoist) commanders and cadres being killed in encounters and with police and regular intelligence-based operations stepping up the heat against them in the last eight to 10 years, Maoists have been dealt a deadly blow.

Besides, in over a decade's time, hundreds of outlaws have surrendered and have been rehabilitated.

The Gadchiroli police, the elite C-60 commando team of the Anti-Naxalite Operation (ANO) and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), have constantly mounted pressure on the outlaws.