Ex-CRPF cop fires at son for thrashing grandson in Maharashtra; arrested

The matter escalated and the elderly man, in a fit of rage, allegedly shot at his son with his licensed rifle, an official from Ajni police station said.

Some neighbours alerted the police who then rushed to the spot.

The bullet struck the leg of the accused's son and he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was reported to be out of danger, the official said.

The accused was subsequently arrested on charges of attempt to murder and violation of the Arms Act, he said.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that he was angry over the abuse of his grandson, the official said.