<p>Latur: Former Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Dinkar Mane and some Congress functionaries from Maharashtra's Latur district have joined the BJP.</p>.<p>They were inducted into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a ceremony in Mumbai on Monday.</p>.Shiv Sena (UBT) is not just a party, but an idea; BJP can't finish it, says Uddhav.<p>Mane served as an MLA from Ausa in Latur for two terms, in 1999 and 2004, when he was with the then-undivided Shiv Sena. In the 2024 assembly elections, he unsuccessfully contested from Ausa on a Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket against BJP's Abhimanyu Pawar.</p>