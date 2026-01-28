Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar no more | Tributes pour in for 'dada' of Maharashtra politics

महाराष्ट्र के बारामती में एक विमान दुर्घटना में महाराष्ट्र के उप मुख्यमंत्री, श्री अजित पवार समेत कई लोगों की मृत्यु का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है। अजित पवार जी का असामयिक निधन एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। उन्हें महाराष्ट्र के विकास में, विशेषकर सहकारी क्षेत्र में, विशेष योगदान के लिए सदैव…
Saddened by the tragic air crash in Baramati, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the crash. Praying for strength and courage for the bereaved families in this moment of profound grief.
Deeply shocked and stunned by the suddden demise of Ajit Pawar! The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and his co-passengers have died in a disastrous plane crash at Baramati today morning, and I am feeling a deep sense of loss.
Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Maharashtra Deputy CM Shri Ajit Pawar in a tragic plane crash. His sudden demise is a great loss to public life and to Maharashtra politics, where he served with experience and resolve.