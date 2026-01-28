Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar no more | Tributes pour in for 'dada' of Maharashtra politics

Fondly known as 'dada', Ajit was a one-time MP and eight-time MLA from Baramati
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 07:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 07:30 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraAjit Pawar

Follow us on :

Follow Us