<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> on Tuesday said Alex Pretti, the man fatally shot by a federal agent during a confrontation in Minneapolis, should not have been carrying a gun or fully loaded magazines, comments that put him at odds with gun rights groups and some Republicans.</p><p>Asked whether he agreed with administration officials who described Pretti as a domestic terrorist, Trump said: "I haven't heard that, but certainly shouldn't have been carrying a gun."</p><p>Trump, speaking to reporters at an Iowa restaurant, later added: "He had a gun. I don't like that. He had two fully loaded magazines. That's a lot of bad stuff. And despite that, I'd say that's ... very unfortunate."</p><p>Pretti, a licensed concealed-weapons holder, was killed on Saturday by federal agents during an immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis. The shooting drew broad criticism and prompted a White House-ordered leadership shakeup.</p><p>Gun rights groups, including the influential National Rifle Association and Gun Owners of America, said Pretti was legally carrying a concealed gun. Bystander video of Pretti's killing was widely shared, showing he never touched his gun before being shot and contradicting some Trump officials' initial claims that he posed a threat to law enforcement.</p><p>"You absolutely can walk around with a gun, and you absolutely can peacefully protest while armed," said Luis Valdes, a spokesman for the Gun Owners of America, a gun rights lobbying group. "It's an American historical tradition that dates all the way back to the Boston Tea Party."</p><p>"We are not happy," Valdes said of Trump's latest comments.</p><p>The National Rifle Association issued a statement on Tuesday evening after the president's comments in Iowa.</p><p>"The NRA unequivocally believes that all law-abiding citizens have a right to keep and bear arms anywhere they have a legal right to be," the group posted on X.</p><p>Gun rights groups are one of the Republican Party's most loyal voting blocs. Such statements by Trump and other administration officials have opened a rift ahead of midterm elections in November.</p><p>Trump made his comments while greeting supporters at an Iowa restaurant before a scheduled speech on the economy. He said his border czar, Tom Homan, had met Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and was expected to meet Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey later on Tuesday.</p>