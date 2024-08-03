Fight between Fadnavis and Anil Deshmukh takes new turn with fresh claims by dismissed cop Sachin Waze

The then Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, who was suspended and then retired, had alleged that Deshmukh had fixed a collection target of Rs 100 crore per month for Waze.

Talking to some TV channels on Friday evening, Waze claimed: “Deshmukh used to take bribes through his PA (personal assistant). I have given all the proof…the CBI knows about it…I have also written a letter to Fadnavis (who is also the state Home Minister). I have submitted all the evidence.” Besides, he claimed that he had also named Patil and was ready for narco-test.

Deshmukh, however, refuted the allegations and also named Fadnavis as the person behind it. “What Waze spoke is a new move by Fadnavis, as a few days back, I had levelled allegations against Fadnavis about how he had three years back given a proposal to me to implicate (then Chief Minister) Uddhav Thackeray and (his son) Aditya Thackeray (and others).”

“Waze was arrested in two murder cases and is not a person who can be trusted…the Bombay High Court has commented on him,” he said and accused Fadnavis of using a person with criminal antecedents to implicate him.

On his part, Fadnavis said that he got to know about Waze’s allegations through the media. “You are also showing that he has written a letter to me. I have not seen anything on that yet because I have been in Nagpur for the last two days. I will react after seeing if any such letter has come or not. But I want to tell you that whatever is coming out, we will do a proper investigation on it,” said Fadnavis.