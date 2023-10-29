JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Fire erupts in meter room of residential building in Thane, no one hurt

No casualties were reported in the blaze that broke out in the meter room of a ground-plus three-storey building around 3:30 am, chief of the civic disaster management cell Yasin Tadvi said.
Last Updated 29 October 2023, 07:42 IST

Follow Us

Thane: A fire erupted in the meter room of a housing society in Maharashtra’s Thane city in the early hours of Sunday, a civic official said.

No casualties were reported in the blaze that broke out in the meter room of a ground-plus three-storey building around 3:30 am, chief of the civic disaster management cell Yasin Tadvi said.

Twelve electricity meters were destroyed in the fire, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Local firemen and the RMDC team rushed to the spot and put out the blaze within half an hour, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 October 2023, 07:42 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraFireThane

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT