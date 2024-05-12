Flamingo deaths in Navi Mumbai: BNHS submit report to Maharashtra govt, suggests replacing LED lights

Navi Mumbai: The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), which studied the recent deaths of flamingos in the DPS Lake area of the satellite township of Navi Mumbai, has submitted its report to the Maharashtra government, suggesting replacing the existing Light Emitting Diode (LED) lights with Low Pressure Sodium Lights (LPS) and restoration of tidal water flow.
The report, signed by Kishor Rithe, Director, BNHS, has been submitted to the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Mangrove Cell Head, Mumbai.
Following recent incidents of flamingo casualties, a team from BNHS, including Rahul Khot, Deputy Director, and Mrugank Prabhu, Scientist-C, conducted a visit to the DPS Lake area to investigate the causes.
“Upon arrival, it was noted that the number of flamingos present in the area was notably lower than anticipated for this season. Information from individuals involved in rescuing deceased and injured flamingos revealed specific locations where these birds were discovered. The water level in DPS Lake was observed to be significantly diminished,” the report said about what it had observed at the DPS Lake site.
The Maharashtra Forest Department (MFD) officials informed that the blood and tissue samples from dead flamingos have been sent to the Government Forensic Laboratory for further investigations.
Water samples were collected from DPS Lake by the MFD and have been sent to the laboratory of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) for analysis of chemical composition and contaminants.
Initial analysis based on available post-mortem reports suggests that trauma, including external injuries and hemorrhage, may be the primary cause of death.
In the report, while elaborating on the causes, Rithe said: “There is suspicion that the LED light fixture installed on the elevated road connecting Nerul Jetty could be a contributing factor to flamingos being lured onto the road.
Situated between Thane Creek and DPS Lake, the road intersects the flight path of flamingos as they move between the creek and the lake during tides. The elevated position of the road and the blinding effect of the LED light fixtures may disorient flamingos flying low in this area.
Notably, both incidents occurred at night and were reported by locals in the early hours of the day.”
According to the report, DPS Lake receives water from the creek via inlets. During high tides, water enters through pipes located beneath the road on the southeastern side of the lake. Presently, water can only enter the lake during the highest high tides, resulting in a reduction in water levels within the lake.
The BNHS has recommended replacing the existing LED lights with LPS lights featuring a beam angle of 30 degree to 45 degree compared to the current 180 degree of the existing fixtures. If the replacement with LPS lights is not feasible, the existing white LED lights could be substituted with yellow LEDs featuring a beam angle of 30 degree to 45 degree.
“It is imperative to restore the tidal water flow of DPS Lake. All entry points should undergo thorough inspection and cleaning to remove any potential obstacles,” it said.