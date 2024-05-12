Flamingo deaths in Navi Mumbai: BNHS submit report to Maharashtra govt, suggests replacing LED lights

Navi Mumbai: The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), which studied the recent deaths of flamingos in the DPS Lake area of the satellite township of Navi Mumbai, has submitted its report to the Maharashtra government, suggesting replacing the existing Light Emitting Diode (LED) lights with Low Pressure Sodium Lights (LPS) and restoration of tidal water flow.

The report, signed by Kishor Rithe, Director, BNHS, has been submitted to the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Mangrove Cell Head, Mumbai.

Following recent incidents of flamingo casualties, a team from BNHS, including Rahul Khot, Deputy Director, and Mrugank Prabhu, Scientist-C, conducted a visit to the DPS Lake area to investigate the causes.

“Upon arrival, it was noted that the number of flamingos present in the area was notably lower than anticipated for this season. Information from individuals involved in rescuing deceased and injured flamingos revealed specific locations where these birds were discovered. The water level in DPS Lake was observed to be significantly diminished,” the report said about what it had observed at the DPS Lake site.

The Maharashtra Forest Department (MFD) officials informed that the blood and tissue samples from dead flamingos have been sent to the Government Forensic Laboratory for further investigations.

Water samples were collected from DPS Lake by the MFD and have been sent to the laboratory of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) for analysis of chemical composition and contaminants.