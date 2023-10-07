Flipkart's truck accidentally unleashes a money shower in Mumbai's streets

Questions swirled in the midst of the unfolding spectacle. Why was a Flipkart truck loaded with such a significant amount of cash? Was this an extraordinary malfunction, or was there more than what meets the eye? The timing of the incident, notably close to the highly anticipated Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, fuelled speculations.

Could this ‘accident’ be a bizarre, yet, strategic move to stir buzz and anticipation? Videos of the truck have gone viral on Instagram & Twitter with people questioning Flipkart on what went through and asking other users of where can they find the truck next.