Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi passes away at 86

Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi passed away in the wee hours of Friday.

He was 86.

Dr Joshi, popularly known as 'Sir', was one of the close aides of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

He had been admitted to the ICU of P D Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Joshi served as chief minister from 1995 to 1999 and was the first leader from the undivided Shiv Sena to occupy the top post in the state. He was also elected as a Member of Parliament and was the Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004 when the Vajpayee government was in power.



(With DHNS and PTI inputs)