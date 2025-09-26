Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

From Op Sindoor to rural Bengal: Pandals adorn Mumbai as people gather to celebrate Durga Puja

Durga Puja will be celebrated from Sashti, the sixth day of Navratri and conclude on the tenth day, which is celebrated as Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 10:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 10:56 IST
India NewsMaharashtraDurga Puja

Follow us on :

Follow Us