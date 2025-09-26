<p>Mumbai: Mumbai and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) - which is home to many Bengalis—is bracing up to celebrate Durga Puja festivities. </p><p>The organisers have put up themes like Operation Sindoor and Rural Bengal, replica of temples and so on. </p> .Durga Puja pandals with creative themes set up in Bengaluru.<p>Durga Puja will be celebrated from Sashti, the sixth day of Navratri and conclude on the tenth day, which is celebrated as Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra.</p><p>Some of the popular Durga Puja pandals in Mumbai are - Bombay Durga Bari Samiti at Tejpal Hall, August Kranti Maidan, Bengal Club, at Shivaji Park, Dadar, North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja at SNDT College, Juhu, Santacruz West, Andheri Link Road Durgotsav at Chitrakoot Ground, Andheri West.</p><p>Powai Bengali Welfare Association' Sarvajanin Durgotsav off the Jal Vayu Vihar, Powai, Spandan Powai Sharadotsav at Powai Sharadotsav Puja Ground, Thakur Village Bengali Association Durgotsav at Evershine Club, Thakur Village, Kandivali, Chembur Durga Puja Association Durgotsav at RCF Grounds, Chembur East.</p><p>Lokhandwala Sarvajanik Durgotsav Samiti at Andheri West, Navi Mumbai Bengali Association Sharadotsav at CIDCO Exhibition Center, Hall No. 1, Sector 30, Vashi, Mira Road's Durga Puja Mahotsav, near Cosmopolitan School, Sheetal Nagar, Mira Road, Thane.</p> .<p>“Wherever Bengalis have settled, they have started Durga Puja, the history of celebrations of Durga Puja in Mumbai is a century olD. It started as a small event in the British era and now it has expanded,” said Gautam Chatterjee, who has been closely associated with the Durga Puja festivities and cultural programmes. </p><p>In the MMR comprising Mumbai and parts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts – nearly 100-odd sarvajanik Durga pujas are held. </p><p>In its 90<sup>th</sup> edition, the Bengal Club at Shivaji Park is putting up a mandap which is designed in the theme of Operations Sindoor and it will be dedicated to showcase the power and strength of our force to fight and conquer against evil. </p> .<p>Art director Nilesh Choudhuri is creating the pandal while to give a real background light and sound effect will be shown periodically which has been composed by Ankur Tiwari. As a social cause Bengal Club has tied up with CRY, an NGO. Kids from the NGO will take part in the inauguration and the pandal will have exhibits of the NGO activities and visitors can support and ensure the under privileged also have access to get education.</p><p>“This association enables us to reach many more people, raising awareness on child rights and the importance of empowering children for a better tomorrow. CRY has been at the forefront of driving change for children, and partnerships like this only deepen and strengthen our collective impact,” said Kreeanne Rabadi, Regional Director, CRY – West.</p> .<p>But beyond the grandeur and rituals, what makes ONGC Panvel Bengali Sanskritik Sanstha Puja truly special is its unwavering commitment to giving back to society. For the last 20 years, the puja committee has been making significant charitable contributions. </p><p>"They have supported Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, a tribal school dedicated to empowering underprivileged children, and Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Vashi, aiding the treatment and care of cancer patients. Whether it is education, healthcare, or relief during natural calamities, the ONGC Durga Puja Committee has always extended a helping hand.</p> .<p>“Durga Puja for us is not just a festival, it is an emotion that binds us together. For 36 years, we have celebrated Maa Durga with devotion, but equally important for us has been our duty towards society. From supporting education for tribal children to helping cancer patients and extending aid during calamities – our puja is a celebration of giving. We believe Maa Durga’s true blessings are in serving humanity,” said Saibal De, President of ONGC Panvel Bengali Sanskritik Sanstha Committee.</p><p>Durga Puja is also about food. “Food is a huge part of the festival, and street stalls blossom all over Kolkata....the same in Mumbai as well. In the evenings, the streets of Mumbai fill with people, who come to admire the statues of Goddess Durga, perform puja, eat, and celebrate. There are a lot of food items, veg as well as non-veg, we are away from Kolkata, but we ensure that we do not miss the thrill and excitement of the festival,” said Rimi Bhowmick, a Bengali resident of Vasai suburbs.</p>