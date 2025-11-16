<p>Mangaluru: The Mangaluru CEN police have arrested two individuals involved in a major cyber fraud racket that used over 300 bank accounts and 250 SIM cards to cheat victims. The arrests were made following an investigation into a case registered at the City CEN Crime Police Station under Sections 66(C), 66(D) of the IT Act and Section 420 of the IPC.</p><p>According to the Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH, an unidentified person had impersonated officials from the Customs Department and cheated a complainant of Rs 7,27,000 by extracting money in multiple installments. Based on the complaint, police initiated a detailed investigation.</p>.Mangaluru: Multiple-vehicle accident claims three lives after auto gets crushed between two tankers.<p>The arrested are Damenjoy Reang (27), son of Rang Rungha Reang, a resident of Dhalai, Tripura and Hmngte Reail Kom alias Mangte Amosh (33), a resident of Kangpokpi district, Manipur.</p><p>The commissioner said the first accused, Damenjoy Reang, was traced to Bengaluru and arrested on November 13. He was produced before court, which remanded him in judicial custody. Continuing the probe, the second accused, Hmngte Reail Kom alias Mangte Amosh, was arrested in Bengaluru on November 15, based on leads obtained during the investigation. He, too, was presented before the court on Sunday and was remanded in judicial custody.</p><p>During interrogation, police discovered that Hmngte Reail Kom had used more than 300 bank accounts and over 250 SIM cards, which were used for various cyber fraud activities. The police seized eight mobile phones, 20 debit cards of various banks, 18 passbooks, 11 cheque books and 7 SIM cards. The investigation is in progress. </p>