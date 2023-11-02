HC issues warrant against Maharashtra education dept secretary for non-compliance of order on teachers' dues

A division bench of Justices Prithviraj Chavan and Urmila Joshi-Phalke on Wednesday heard a petition filed by Chitra Mehar, seeking action for contempt of court against the officials for not complying with its orders.

Mehar's lawyer Anand Parchure said the teachers, appointed by the state government to teach differently-abled children, were not being paid salaries as per the pay-scale for `skilled teachers'.