Hundreds shifted to safer locations as rains cause flooding in Thane district

The villages of Mohane, Varap, Valdhuni, Kalyan, Ane, Bhisol, Rayte, Apti, Dahagaon, and Manjarli in Kalyan taluka; Ambernath, Badlapur, Eranjad, Kudsavre, Kanhere, and Kasgaon in Ambernath taluka; Shahad, Ulhasnagar, and Mharal in Ulhasnagar taluka; and Dive Agar and Rajnoli in Bhiwandi taluka are expected to be affected due to flooding, district officials said.