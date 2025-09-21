I get Rs 20 crore in funds despite not being an MLA: Sena leader Sarvankar

<p>Mumbai: Former Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar has said he gets Rs 20 crore in funds despite not being an MLA, while the incumbent gets Rs 2 crore.</p>.<p>In a viral video, Sarvankar is heard telling a gathering of people "the incumbent MLA gets Rs 2 crore but even when I am not an MLA I get Rs 20 crore".</p>.Delhi Police denies Shiv Sena (UBT) permission to protest at Jantar Mantar against Indo-Pak cricket match.<p>Sarvankar, the head of Siddhivinayak Trust, lost the 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls to Mahesh Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT).</p>.<p>When contacted, Sarvankar said he was referring to the funds he manages to secure for the Dadar-Mahim constituency, while Sawant complains about lack of funds.</p>.<p>Sarvankar was among the 39 party MLAs who rebelled under the leadership of Eknath Shinde against then chief minster Uddhav Thackeray in 2022.</p>