india maharashtra

I get Rs 20 crore in funds despite not being an MLA: Sena leader Sarvankar

In a viral video, Sarvankar is heard telling a gathering of people "the incumbent MLA gets Rs 2 crore but even when I am not an MLA I get Rs 20 crore".
Last Updated : 21 September 2025, 13:51 IST
Published 21 September 2025, 13:51 IST
India NewsMaharashtraShiv Sena

