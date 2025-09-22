UK considers plan to scrap visa fees for top global talent

<p>British Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/keir-starmer">Keir Starmer </a>is exploring proposals to abolish some visa fees for top global talent at a time when the US has taken a tougher stance on immigration, the <em>Financial Times</em> reported on Monday.</p><p>Starmer's "global talent task force" is working on ideas to attract the world's best scientists, academics and digital experts to the UK in a bid to drive economic growth, the report said, citing people briefed on the discussions inside Number 10 and the Treasury.</p><p>The idea of cutting visa costs to zero is for people who have attended the world's top five universities or have won prestigious prizes, an official told the newspaper.</p>.Trump says he disagrees with UK’s Starmer on immigration, energy.<p>According to the report, the reforms were being discussed in Number 10 and the Treasury before the Trump administration announced its decision to impose a $100,000 fee for new H-1B visas, which are widely used by US tech companies, from Sunday.</p><p>The US decision, however, has put "wind in the sails" to those pushing for changes to Britain's high-end visa system, aiming to spur growth ahead of the November 26 Budget, a person involved in the UK discussions told <em>FT</em>.</p><p>Britain's global talent visa application costs 766 pounds ($1,030), with partners and children paying the same fee.</p><p>The Treasury department and Downing Street did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. ($1 = 0.7432 pounds) </p>