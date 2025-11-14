<p>Mumbai: Critical issues like Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) procedures, Electronic Warfare (EW) and Cyber Warfare (CW) plans were validated during the Tri-Services Exercise (TSE-2025) held every November. </p><p>The TSE-2025 was led by the Western Naval Command (WNC) of the Indian Navy (IN) along with the Southern Command (SC) of the Indian Army (IA) and the South Western Air Command (SWAC) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) as the principal participating formations.</p><p>The exercise featured large scale operations across the creek and desert sectors of Rajasthan and Gujarat, and in the maritime domain including amphibious operations in the North Arabian Sea. </p><p>The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Border Security Force (BSF), and other central agencies also participated in the exercise, reinforcing inter-agency coordination and integrated operations.</p>.<p>“The major focus of the exercise was to enhance synergy between the armed forces and validate and synchronise multi-domain integrated operational procedures across the three Services, enabling joint effect-based operations,” an official of Mumbai-headquartered WNC said on Friday.</p><p>Key objectives included enhancing interoperability of platforms and infrastructure, strengthening network integration across the Services, and advancing jointness in operations. The exercise also validated joint Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) procedures, Electronic Warfare (EW) and Cyber Warfare plans. </p><p>The exercise included Indian Navy carrier operations conducted jointly with shore-based assets of the Indian Air Force to facilitate exchange of Best Practices and validation of joint SOPs for air operations.</p><p>The successful conduct of TSE-2025 has underscored the collective resolve of the Indian Armed Forces to operate in a fully integrated manner, thereby enhancing joint operational readiness and national security preparedness.</p>