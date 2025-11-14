Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

ISR, EW, CW validated during Tri-Services Exercise 2025

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Border Security Force (BSF), and other central agencies also participated in the exercise, reinforcing inter-agency coordination and integrated operations.
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 08:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2025, 08:41 IST
India NewsMaharashtraBorder security forceIndian Coast Guard

Follow us on :

Follow Us