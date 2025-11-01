Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Jarange slams CM's announcement of loan waiver decision being taken by June 30 next year

He was speaking to reporters after a meeting with former MLA and Prahar Janshakti Party leader Bachchu Kadu, who is leading a massive protest for farm loan waiver.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 19:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2025, 19:14 IST
India NewsMaharashtraDevendra FadnavisManoj Jarange

Follow us on :

Follow Us