Ladki Bahin Yojana formally launched in Maharashtra, coinciding with Raksha-Bandhan festivities

In the last four days, money has been transferred to around a crore beneficiaries - Rs 1,500 per month (totalling Rs 3,000 for July and August).

“The scheme is permanent. It will continue. We have factored in the finances and made allocations. However, it is the people who have to see that it continues (after the Assembly elections),” they said in their address.

Shinde went on to add that if people give the Maha Yuti the needed strength then the money would be increased. “As of now it is Rs 1,500 per month…we we get strength, we will work towards increasing it to Rs 1,750…then Rs 2,000…Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,000…we have to emerge stronger (after the Assembly polls),” said Shinde.

Pawar said that during elections people must remember ‘kamal’, ‘dhanushya-baan’ and ‘ghadiyal’ (the symbols of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, respectively). “Don’t believe in the fake narratives about the scheme,” he said, adding that the political opponents - Maha Vikas Aghadi - are spreading misinformation about it.

Fadnavis said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done a lot of work towards women empowerment. “Some people will say we are offering bribes, while others claim we are buying votes. To those making such accusations, should remember no one can buy a sister’s love,” he said, adding people don’t reclaim the Raksha-Bandhan gifts.