Leakage reported at Mumbai Coastal Road Tunnel 2 weeks before Monsoon

Two-weeks before the onset of Monsoon, Mumbai Coastal Road's tunnels are leaking. On Monday, water was seen dripping from the roofs, walls were damp and dark spots were seen on them as well, Hindustan Times reported.

There was heavy water logging on the road 100 metres ahead of the Marine Drive side exit.

Chief engineer of the project, Girish Nikam told HT that the leaks have been persisting since Sunday morning.

"There is a dampness in the wall that has been coming through the construction joints. We do not know exactly why this is happening as we are yet to check as traffic is on till 11 pm. We will be doing some grouting to arrest the leak," he said.