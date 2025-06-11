Menu
Leopard rescued from 50-feet deep well in Maharashtra's Junnar Forest Range

Though largely unhurt, veterinarians treated minor abrasions on the leopard’s face. The leopard was kept under observation, and once deemed fit, was released back into the wild.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 16:59 IST

Published 11 June 2025, 16:59 IST
