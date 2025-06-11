<p>Mumbai: In a difficult and daring operation, a six-year-old male leopard was rescued from a 50-foot deep open well in the Junnar Forest Range of Pune district of Maharashtra on Wednesday. </p><p>The operation was carried out by Wildlife SOS in collaboration with the Maharashtra Forest Department (MFD).</p><p>The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning, when the MFD received information about the stranded leopard in the well and immediately alerted the Wildlife SOS team at the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre (MLRC) in Junnar. </p>.85 leopards thriving in Bengaluru's shrinking backyard: Study.<p>A three-member rescue team was swiftly dispatched to the location with essential rescue equipment.</p><p>Upon reaching the site, the Wildlife SOS and Junnar Forest Division team spotted the leopard perched on a rock ledge inside the well. His lower body was partially submerged in water and visibly fatigued. </p><p>With the support of the forest department, ropes were secured and a trap cage was carefully lowered into the well. In a remarkable display of cooperation, the leopard calmly stepped into the cage, making the rescue operation safe and efficient.</p><p>The leopard was subsequently transported to MLRC for medical examination and recovery. </p><p>Though largely unhurt, veterinarians treated minor abrasions on the leopard’s face. The leopard was kept under observation, and once deemed fit, was released back into the wild.</p>.Farmer killed by leopard in Uttar Pradesh village.<p>Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder & CEO of Wildlife SOS, said:“Uncovered wells continue to pose serious risks to animals like leopards across Maharashtra. This leopard was fortunate, thanks to the swift action by the forest department and our team. We are glad that the leopard did not have to undergo too much stress, and will be released as soon as he is deemed fit.”</p><p>Smita Rajhans, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Junnar Forest Division, commented: “The collaborative rescue protocol between the Junnar Forest Division and Wildlife SOS has saved many lives. Along with rescue operations, awareness is equally vital for wildlife safety. That is why we educate people in villages during these rescues, which not only helps in mitigating human-wildlife conflict, but local people also participate in conservation by informing us about emergency rescues in time.”</p><p>Mahendra Dhore, Project Manager- Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre, Wildlife SOS stated: “The leopard’s calm response made the rescue less complicated, but every such operation demands vigilance and skill. He is being closely monitored and is responding well to treatment.”</p>