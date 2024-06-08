Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shrikant Shinde elected Shiv Sena parliamentary party leader

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son Dr Shrikant Shinde has been appointed as the leader of the Shiv Sena parliamentary party.

The 37-year-old orthopaedic surgeon-turned-politician was elected to the Lok Sabha for the third time from Kalyan.

The Shiv Sena contested 15 seats of which the party won seven.

These winners are Ravindra Waikar (Mumbai North-West), Dr Shrikant Shinde (Kalyan), Naresh Mhaske (Thane), Shrirang Barne (Maval), Dhairyasheel Mane (Hatkanangkle), Sandipan Bhumre (Aurangabad) and Prataprao Jadhav (Buldhana).