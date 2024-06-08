Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shrikant Shinde elected Shiv Sena parliamentary party leader

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son Dr Shrikant Shinde has been appointed as the leader of the Shiv Sena parliamentary party.
The 37-year-old orthopaedic surgeon-turned-politician was elected to the Lok Sabha for the third time from Kalyan.
The Shiv Sena contested 15 seats of which the party won seven.
These winners are Ravindra Waikar (Mumbai North-West), Dr Shrikant Shinde (Kalyan), Naresh Mhaske (Thane), Shrirang Barne (Maval), Dhairyasheel Mane (Hatkanangkle), Sandipan Bhumre (Aurangabad) and Prataprao Jadhav (Buldhana).
The newly-elected seven Lok Sabha MPs and Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora elected Dr Shrikant Shinde unanimously as the leader of the parliamentary party.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Dr Shrikant Shinde defeated Vaishali Darekar-Rane of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).
In the 2014 and 2019 elections, when he contested from the undivided Shiv Sena, he had defeated Anand Paranjpe and Babaji Patil, both from undivided Sharad Pawar-led NCP.
Kalyan falls in Thane district and is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
Dr Shrikant Shinde has completed his MBBS and MS (Orthopaedics) from D Y Patil Medical College in Navi Mumbai.
He married Vrushali Shinde in 2016 and the couple have a son Rudransh.
He undertakes social work through Dr Shrikant Shinde Foundation.
Published 08 June 2024, 03:12 IST