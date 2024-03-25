Lok Sabha polls: Amid MVA seat-sharing discussions, Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav

One of the MVA members, Congress, has so far declared 12 candidates for Maharashtra, which sends 48 members to Lok Sabha, in seats where there is no tussle with its alliance partners, whereas Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) are yet to formally declare their nominees.

Earlier in the day, Raut said the Uddhav Thackeray-led party will declare 15-16 candidates on Tuesday.