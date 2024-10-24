Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Declare NCP's 'clock' symbol sub-judice in posters, Supreme Court notice to Ajit Pawar

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Thursday sought responses from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others on a plea filed by the NCP faction led by veteran leader Sharad Pawar over the use of "clock" symbol.</p>.<p>A three-judge bench headed by Justice Surya Kant issued notice to the deputy chief minister and others while seeking their replies on the plea.</p>.<p>The top court directed Ajit Pawar to file a fresh undertaking over its March 19 and April 4 directions to issue a public notice saying 'NCP's 'clock' symbol is sub-judice', was being meticulously complied with even during the process of the state assembly elections.</p>.<p>The apex court was hearing a plea by Sharad Pawar faction that claimed the top court's order was not being complied with by the Ajit Pawar-led group.</p>