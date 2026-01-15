<p>Voting in 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra began on Thursday morning with spotlight on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, where the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is locked in an intense battle with the reunited Thackeray cousins for control of India's largest and richest civic body. </p><p>Polling for 2,869 seats spread across 893 wards in these municipal corporations began amid tight security at 7.30 am and will conclude at 5.30 pm. A total of 3.48 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 15,931 candidates.</p>.Maharashtra votes for high-stakes civic polls on January 15; Mumbai key battleground.<p>As Mumbai goes for polling, here is what will be open and closed today:</p><p><strong>What is closed?</strong></p><ul><li><p>The financial markets will be closed today. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) suspended trading for the day. </p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Most banks, including public and private ones will be closed today. However, ATMs will be open. </p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Most schools and colleges have been declared holiday today.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>All wine shops and bars, restaurants will be prohibited from serving alcohol to customers today, till the poll results are announced, as per the ruling by Bombay High Court. </p></li></ul><p><strong>What is open?</strong></p><ul><li><p>Public transport including local trains, metro, buses will be operational today. </p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Emergency services, hospitals, pharmacies will be open today.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Retail outlets like grocery stores, milk booths will be open. However, many private offices have granted leave to employees or an option to work from home. </p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Malls and theatres will be operational today, however they will only be opened at noon. </p></li></ul><p>In the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), whose annual budget is over Rs 74, 400 crore, 1,700 candidates are vying for 227 seats in elections being held after nine years, after a four-year delay. More than 25,000 police personnel have been deployed across Mumbai to oversee elections. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>