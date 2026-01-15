Maharashtra civic polls | Maha Yuti to sweep Mumbai? Exit polls favour BJP & allies, predict blow to Thackerays

<p>Mumbai: Will the ruling state government be able to pull off a clean sweep in India’s financial capital Mumbai? The Thackerays may lose control of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/voting-begins-for-high-stakes-civic-polls-in-maharashtra-all-eyes-on-big-battle-for-mumbai-3862706">BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation</a> (BMC), which it has controlled for over quarter of a century, if one goes by the exit poll results on Thursday.</p><p>This is the key question surrounding the elections to all the 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, where polling was held after a gap of several years, with the terms of most of them having ended between 2020 and 2023.</p>.Maharashtra civic polls: 'Has SEC opened nail polish agency?' Uddhav slams poll body over indelible ink row.<p>The term of the last elected body of the BMC, which comprises 227 electoral wards, ended on March 7, 2022, however, during 2022-23 the western state saw a major churning in politics with changing equations, permutations and combinations. </p><p>The Mumbai mayor’s post of the BMC — which has a budget of Rs 70,000 crore and reserves of Rs 80,000 crore — is one dream that had eluded the BJP, however, this time, if one is to believe the exit polls and analysis, the saffron party might just get their way.</p><p>Mumbai is a bellwether and political performance in the Maximum city often signals broader urban trends ahead of state and national polls.</p><p>This would come as a major blow to the Thackeray cousins — Uddhav, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and Raj, the MNS founder-president — as the undivided Shiv Sena had commanded the BMC for a stretch of 25 years. </p><p>Winning Mumbai has been a major challenge for Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, however, early exit poll indication, predict that the BJP and its Maha Yuti allies - Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ramdas Athawale-led RPI (A), will get somewhere between 130 to150 seats. </p>.Pune civic polls: Prakash Javadekar, Murlidhar Mohol cast vote; Union minister slams Ajit Pawar's NCP.<p>On the other hand, the Thackerays and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) will land somewhere between 50 to 60 seats, while the Congress and its allies Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and Mahadev Jankar-led Rashtriya Samaj Paksha will get 15 to 20 seats. </p><p>The Axis My India has predicted BJP and allies in the range of 131-151 followed by the Thackerays 58-68, Congress and allies 12-16 and Others 6-12.</p><p>The Praja Poll Analytics predict that BJP and allies will win 146 seats (+/-)15, while the Thackeray-Pawar combine will get 53 seats (+/-) 8 and the Congress and allies will get 15 (+/-) 3.</p><p>The Janmat Polls predict 138 seats for BJP and allies, 62 for the Thackerays and 20 for Congress and allies.</p><p>The Jubilant Data Studio predicts 127-155 for BJP-Shiv Sena-RPI (A), while it gives 44-64 for Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS-NCP (SP) and 16-25 for the Congress-led alliance. </p><p><strong>Mumbai at a glance</strong></p><p>If one looks at Mumbai, the Thackeray-led undivided Shiv Sena has constantly been No. 1 in the BMC - 1997 (103 seats), 2002 (97 seats), 2007 (84 seats), 2012 (75 seats) and 2017 (84 seats). </p><p>After the 2017 BMC polls, the Shiv Sena led the tally with 84, followed by BJP (82), Congress (31), NCP (9), MNS (7) and others (14). </p><p>*** In the 2012 polls, Shiv Sena won 75 seats followed by BJP (31), Congress (52), NCP (7), MNS (27), SP (9) and others (32). </p>