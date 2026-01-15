Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra civic polls | Maha Yuti to sweep Mumbai? Exit polls favour BJP & allies, predict blow to Thackerays

The elections to all the 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra was held after a gap of several years.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 15:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 January 2026, 15:21 IST
India NewsMumbaiIndian PoliticsBMCUddhav ThackerayBrihanmumbai Municipal CorporationMaharashtra politicsRaj Thackeray

Follow us on :

Follow Us