Maharashtra: Corporation to be set up for facilities for Lord Vitthal devotees

According to the GR, the number of “dindis” (procession of people) has increased with time and the micro-planning for “wari management” has gained importance.

“With this in view, the concept of forming the Warkari Mahamandal was proposed before the state cabinet and the decision to establish Mukhyamantri Warkari Mahamandal was taken in a meeting on 11th July 2024,” it said. The corporation will work towards the development of pilgrim sites, providing medical assistance, food, security and insurance to warkaris and kirtankars, the GR said.

It will also focus on improving roads where the ‘palkhi’ or palanquin processions are taken out. The corporation will also work towards making the Chandrabhaga, Indrayani and Godavari rivers free from pollution, the GR added.