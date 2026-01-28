Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Suryakumar Yadav jumps five spots to seventh in latest ICC T20I rankings

The former No.1 batter struck scores of 32, 82 not out and 57 not out to climb the table
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 08:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 08:58 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsSuryakumar YadavICC RankingsIndia vs New Zealand

Follow us on :

Follow Us