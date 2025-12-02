Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra farmer company sends first shipment to Dubai

What began with just 10 shareholder farmers has now grown into a network of 5,000 to 6,000 growers across the district. But the journey, as company leaders describe it, was far from smooth.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 11:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 December 2025, 11:03 IST
Business NewsExportbanana

Follow us on :

Follow Us