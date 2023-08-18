Maharashtra government scraps casino act

Ending decades of speculation and moves to start casinos, the Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government on Friday scrapped the Maharashtra Casino (Control and Tax) Act, 1976.
The Act could never be implemented because of strong opposition to casinos from various quarters. Fearing backlash, successive governments never attempted it in the last four decades.
The decision to scrap the law was taken at the weekly Cabinet meeting presided over by CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai.
CM Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers - Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home, Law and Judiciary portfolios and Ajit Pawar, who heads the Finance and Planning Ministry, were against it.