Maharashtra govt orders probe into fake PAN cards scam

Tripathi has handed over the proof of fake PAN cards in existence in the Malvani area under Malad West Assembly constituency, a suburb of Mumbai.

According to him, in many Muslim dominated areas, there are reports of more PAN cards than the population.

“There is a possibility that fake Aadhar cards, voting cards, ration cards and Ayushman cards are being made,” Tripathi claimed.

"Thousands of people have got their fake PAN cards made in a planned manner in Muslim dominated areas. In the details of some Income Tax department, more PAN cards have been seen than the population,” he said, adding that there is the possibility of fake PAN cards being misused for illegal transactions and money laundering.

Tripathi has requested for a thorough investigation into this fraud and has demanded to expose this gang.

Fadnavis has directed the Mumbai Police Commissioner to take necessary action in this regard and has also asked the central investigating agencies to be informed immediately.