<p>MUMBAI: The BJP-led Maha Yuti government’s recent decision to increase working hours in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra </a>is snowballing into a major issue, with trade unions protesting against the move even as health experts and psychiatrists have questioned it. </p><p>The government intends to amend the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017, and the Factories Act, 1948.</p><p>This will increase daily working hours from nine to 10 in private sector establishments and in factories, from nine to 12 hours.</p><p>The decision taken at the Cabinet meeting last week, presided over by Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a>, is in line with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a>, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Tripura, which have already implemented similar measures.</p>.Longer working hours proposal for Karnataka sparks outrage.<p>Reacting to the development, Harish Shetty, an eminent Mumbai-based psychiatrist with vast experience in disaster mental health, said it is a serious issue. "Does the Cabinet know that as the majority of the corporate sector employees are illegally made to work for 12 to 14 hours, destroying their health, their family life, increasing discontent among their children, and leading to depression, anxiety and suicide. Do they know that one-third of the suicide deaths in India are because of family problems, as per the NCRB report of 2022,” Shetty said on Tuesday.</p>.Managements, unions clash over 10-hour work proposal in Karnataka.<p>According to him, the family contact time and the emotional contact time are already destroyed, and the Cabinet wants to normalise it. “Looks like the Maharashtra Cabinet has been seeking fake empowerment classes from Infosys founder <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/n-r-narayana-murthy">N R Narayana Murthy</a>,” he added.</p><p>The Hind Mazdoor Sabha has threatened a stir if the decision is not revoked. “The move would legalise exploitation of workers,” said Sanjay Wadhavkar, general secretary of the Maharashtra Council of Hind Mazdoor Sabha. "The decision has been taken under pressure from the Union government without trade union consultations to increase profits of corporate owners at the cost of workers' health and rights,” he added.</p>