Maharashtra Legislative Council polls for Graduates'/Teachers' seats promise to be a cliffhanger

Mumbai: The last big election before Maharashtra goes for Vidhan Sabha polls is turning out to be a cliff-hanger amid an intense tussle between the ruling Maha Yuti (NDA) and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A.).

Four seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council are going to polls: Mumbai Graduates’ constituency, Konkan Division Graduates’ constituency, Nashik Division Teachers’ constituency, and Mumbai Teachers’ constituency.

Voting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday (26 June), while the counting of votes is slated to be held on 1 June.

The four members who retired on 7 June are: Vilas Potnis of Shiv Sena (UBT) (Mumbai Graduates’), Niranjan Davkhare of BJP (Konkan Division Graduates’ ), Kapil Patil of Lok Bharti (Mumbai Teachers’) and Kishore Darade, an Independent candidate (Nashik Division Teachers').