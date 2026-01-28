<p>Mumbai: It is nearly a fortnight since the elections to 29 municipal corporations were held, however, not even a single <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BMC">Mayor </a>has been installed because of fractured mandate, intense power struggle, compulsions of alliance and switching of ideologies besides reports of poaching of corporators and horse-trading. </p><p>On the other hand, the leaders of the political parties are now concentrating on the 5 February 2026 elections to 12 zilla parishads and 125 panchayat samitis.</p>.Maharashtra Congress demands ballot papers for zilla parishad and panchayat samiti elections.<p>The municipal corporation elections were held on 15 January 2026 and counting was taken up the next day. </p><p>On 22 January, the process of lottery draws on reservations for the post of Mayors were completed. </p><p>In the financial capital Mumbai, it may take another week to 10 days to get the new Mayor of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), who would be a woman from the General category. </p><p>For the BMC, the BJP and its ally Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena - where then two parties together have clear majority — are engaged in intense negotiations, however, it is being held in the backdrop of the results and power-sharing in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) — all located in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR). </p><p>Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who calls the shots for the BJP, was away in the Swiss sky-resort town of Davos for World Economic Forum and once back was tied up in the Republic Day festivities. </p><p>Fadnavis and his deputy Shinde will hold a series of meetings to decide on MMR first. As far as Navi Mumbai - where Shinde is at loggerheads with state Forest Minister Ganesh Naik — is concerned, BJP will have its Mayor for a full term. In the neighbouring Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), the BJP has a clear majority. </p><p>For Mumbai, a section of Shiv Sena leaders want the top post as rotational as first for the Shinde-led party as a mark of respect for birth centenary of Balasaheb Thackeray, however, the BJP has refused to part with Mayorship, a post that it would occupy for second time. </p><p>In Thane, the BJP has suggested a full term for Shiv Sena and power sharing agreements for Kalyan-Dombivli and Ulhasnagar. </p><p>However, in the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) there is intense power struggle - and around a week ago there were clashes between BJP workers and activists of former mayor and Konark Vikas Aghadi’s Vilas Patil, who has emerged as a kingmaker. </p><p>In Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC), the Hitendra Thakur-led Bahujan Vikas Aghadi has won a majority and will have its Mayor while BJP will sit in opposition.</p><p>If one goes beyond Mumbai, in Nagpur, the hometown of Fadnavis, the BJP has a clear majority. </p><p>However, in neighbouring Chandrapur, there is massive struggle between Congress and BJP as to who will take control. </p>