Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Post Ajit Pawar's death, who are the people to call on things involving possible merger of NCP factions?

Pawar-family patriarch Sharad Pawar will have the biggest say in the developments that will come
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 08:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Parth Pawar

Parth Pawar

Credit: X

Jay Pawar

Jay Pawar

Credit: X/ @Jaypawarspeaks

Praful Patel
Praful Patel
Sunil Tatkare

Sunil Tatkare

Credit: PTI File Photo

Chhagan Bhujbal

Chhagan Bhujbal

Credit: PTI File Photo

Jayant Patil

Jayant Patil

Credit: PTI File Photo

Shashikant Shinde

Shashikant Shinde

Credit: X/@shindespeaks

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 January 2026, 06:41 IST
MaharashtraMaharashtra NewsNCPAjit PawarMaharashtra politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us