NCP leader Jayant Patil denies having 'secret' meeting with Amit Shah in Pune

However, amid speculations, Patil reiterated that his loyalties are with Pawar. “I am meeting Pawar saheb regularly. Several MLAs and MLCs are in touch with him. Last evening, I was with Pawar saheb. Later, I was with Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, and Sunil Bhausara (NCP MLAs). I met Pawar this morning as well.”

Patil questioned mediapersons about their source of information and asked for evidence.

“You (mediapersons) have started these rumours. Now, you have to end it,” he said.