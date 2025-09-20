<p>You may remember the 'Battle of Baghpat', the fight over food that's not from your history textbooks but social media feeds. While there have been such dramatic fights over food in the past, a new viral video showed a woman staging a "Pani puri protest." </p>.<p>The clip showed her crying, sitting in the middle of street. Buy why? All for one reason - not being served enough pani puris! </p>.<p>The incident surfaced from Vadodara, where the woman allegedly received only four pani puris for a price of Rs 20. She expected six instead. </p><p><strong>Watch video</strong></p>.<p>Taking her disappointment on two less serves to the next level, she sat on the roadway. Her dramatic protest grabbed the attention of bikers and passersby. The traffic movement seemingly wasn't affected as the video showed motorists using other lanes to commute. </p>.<p>It was learned that the Vadodara police addressed the issue. </p><p>"The woman sat on the road and started crying, Vadodara police resolved the issue. Incident near Sursagar," an X user named Sagar Patoliya said in a video post. </p>.<p>"Kudos to Vadodara Police for stepping in and resolving this pani-filled crisis swiftly," added <a href="https://x.com/kumarmanish9/status/1968938011078308338">another</a>. </p>.<p>The visuals showed cops at the location of the pani puri protest. </p>.Video: Catering staff beat up train passenger for 'complaining about food price'.<p><strong>Here's what netizens said</strong></p><p>The internet was divided over the pani puri protest. While some pointed out that she had all the right to ask for the number of pani puris she paid for, others found it a very silly reason to protest and block pathways.</p>.<p>"Panipuri wale Bhaiyya gave her only 4 golgappas instead of 6 in Rs 20. She sat in middle of the road to protest against that. People are more serious about Panipuri than Rahul Gandhi's Vote Chori claims," one <a href="https://x.com/Incognito_qfs/status/1969003562412732768">commented</a>. </p>.<p>"Pani puri injustice is no laughing matter. Shame on anyone who's laughing at this gross negligence. Pani puri is passion, emotion, desire. I support nothing less than 6 pani puri in one plate for complete satisfaction. Even if it takes taking on the streets," another user <a href="https://x.com/rohitawasthi/status/1969057135745978455">wrote</a>.</p>