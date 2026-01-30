<p>Mumbai: In a landmark initiative prioritising women’s health, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>has become the first state in India to launch dedicated Menopause Clinics across government hospitals and urban healthcare centres. </p><p>The initiative is being implemented under the guidance of Minister of State for Public Health Meghna Bordikar, and has received an overwhelming response from women across the state.</p><p>Menopause is a crucial and sensitive phase in a woman’s life, often accompanied by physical, emotional and hormonal changes. </p>.Republic Day parade: Navy wins best marching contingent award, Maharashtra tops tableau category.<p>Issues such as hormonal imbalance, bone disorders, sleep disturbances, cardiovascular risks and mental health concerns have traditionally remained under-addressed in public healthcare. </p><p>Recognising this long-standing gap, the Maharashtra government has taken a visionary step by institutionalising menopause-focused healthcare services.</p><p>The Menopause Clinics provide comprehensive care under one roof, including expert medical consultation, mental health counselling, hormonal, bone and heart health assessments, appropriate treatment, medication and lifestyle guidance</p><p>Women beneficiaries have expressed satisfaction and gratitude, describing the initiative as timely, respectful and empowering.</p><p>Significantly, Maharashtra is the first state in the country to introduce such a structured, state-wide menopause care programme, setting a precedent for other states to follow. </p><p>The initiative was launched around Makar Sankranti, symbolically marking it as a meaningful and health-focused gift for women and have already received good response.</p><p>Women across regions have praised the programme, highlighting the government’s sensitivity towards women’s health issues and its commitment to inclusive healthcare.</p><p>"Menopause is not a disease, but a natural phase in a woman’s life. However, during this period, women require strong physical and emotional support. These Menopause Clinics have been established to ensure that every woman in Maharashtra receives proper medical guidance, treatment and dignity during this phase. When women’s health is strengthened, families, society and the state as a whole become stronger," said Bordikar.</p><p>The initiative reflects visionary leadership, a strong public health perspective and decisive governance, and is being widely acknowledged as a transformative step towards women-centric healthcare in India.</p>