Maharashtra shocker: Four Dalit kids tied upside down, thrashed on suspicion of theft

In the post, Ambedkar tagged Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio.

State revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, who hails from Ahmednagar, visited the hospital and spoke to the boys and their parents. “A probe is underway,” he said.

"Neither this caste discrimination, relegation, abuse, humiliation, violence and brutality is new nor is the government indifference. We will challenge and change this indifference. I promise you. It is very important to recognize that such acts have occurred in the past in Maharashtra, exposing the troubling psyche behind caste discrimination and the lack of convictions in offences on SCs and STs,” said Ambedkar, adding that he and his wife can only imagine what trauma the boys would have went through and what their parents must be going through.

“Do what is necessary in Shrirampur in Ahmednagar or else the whole of VBA will come out on the streets,” he said.

NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said that the government has failed to protect the rights and security of Dalits.