Maharashtra's Ajanta Caves to get rail connectivity with longest transport tunnel of 23.5 km

Mumbai: The famous UNESCO World Heritage Site - Ajanta Caves in Maharashtra - would soon be more accessible as the historic tourist spot will be getting rail connectivity which would also stimulate industrial development in the region.

The project will feature India’s longest transport tunnel, stretching 23.5 km.

The Ajanta Caves are located in the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district - earlier known as Aurangabad - in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra.

Ministry of Railways and the Maharashtra government are jointly working on a project to ensure railway connectivity to and from the Ajanta Caves.

The proposed rail line, extending 174 km from Jalna to Jalgaon, will be developed at a cost of Rs 7,106 crore, with equal contributions from the state government and railways.

This project is expected to generate 60 lakh man-days of employment and reduce CO2 emissions by 54 crore kg, equivalent to planting 2.2 crore trees.

According to Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, this ambitious initiative aims to enhance connectivity between Marathwada and North Maharashtra while stimulating regional industrial growth.

During a press briefing held in New Delhi using virtual connections in Mumbai and Maharashtra, Vaishnaw highlighted the project's transformative impact.

“The new line will cut the travel distance between Jalna and Jalgaon by nearly 50 per cent, from 336 km to 174 km. This development will significantly improve connectivity between Marathwada, North Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and the coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat,” he said.