India's exports rise 1.87% to $38.5 billion in December

<p>New Delhi: The country's merchandise exports rose 1.87 per cent to $38.5 billion in December 2025, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Imports increased to $63.55 billion in December 2025 from $58.43 billion a year ago.</p>.<p>The trade deficit stood at $25 billion during the month under review.</p>.<p>Despite global uncertainties, India's exports are recording positive growth, Agrawal said.</p>.<p>This fiscal, exports of goods and services are likely to cross $850 billion, he added.</p>.<p>During April-December, exports rose 2.44 per cent to $330.29 billion. </p>