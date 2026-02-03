<p>With the objective of promoting holistic personality development alongside engineering education, the Amrutvahini College of Engineering at Sangamner in Ahilyanagar district of Maharashtra has successfully implemented a historic and pioneering initiative at the national level. </p><p>Conducted in collaboration with Pune-based Guardian Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering (GGIM), the course titled “Introduction to Sahyadri Trekking and Rock Climbing” is India’s first officially recognized credit-based course in this domain. </p>.Five wrestlers killed in accident in western Maharahstra.<p>A total of 122 students successfully completed the course. </p><p>In line with the multidisciplinary approach envisioned under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, this initiative marks the first instance in the country where adventure sports have been formally integrated into an engineering curriculum as academic credits. </p><p>The programme was conceptualized under the leadership of the Principal Dr M A Venkatesh, with the aim of inculcating confidence, leadership qualities, team spirit, and environmental sensitivity among students. </p><p>A key role in initiating and implementing this programme at Sangamner was played by vetran mountaineer and mentor Umesh Zirpe, founder Director of GGIM. </p><p>The initiative was supported and encouraged by the management, former minister and state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat, who is the chairman, Dr. Sudhir Tambe, tuustee), Sharayu Deshmukh, Trustee, Anil Shinde, CEO. </p><p>The curriculum maintained a balanced blend of theoretical and practical training. The theory sessions covered the history, geography and geology of the Sahyadri mountain ranges, fort architecture, basic mountaineering terminology, outdoor ethics, and mountain manners. </p><p>The practical training was conducted on the college campus and at the nearby Khandgaon Rock Quarry, where students received hands-on training in rock climbing, rappelling, jumaring, mountaineering knots, and the safe use of climbing equipment. Comprehensive instruction on risk management and first aid was also provided. </p><p>The course was delivered under the guidance of experienced instructors from GGIM. </p><p>The training team included Bhushan Harshe, who has successfully summited Everest, Kangchenjunga, and Annapurna-I; Vivek Shivade; Everest climber and Shiv Chhatrapati awardee Krishna Dhokle; along with Pawan Hadole, Akshay Bhogade, Mihir Jadhav, Varun Bhagwat, Sahil Saundatte, Kaushal Vadnere, Dr. Sagar Chavan, Parth Mukadam, Sameer Deore, Ajinkya</p><p>Manjare, Pramila Pote, Sakshi Prabhune, Gayatri Damame, and Nikita Neharkar. </p><p>At the conclusion of the programme, students were evaluated through written examinations and viva-voce assessments.</p><p>Successful participants will be awarded official academic credits as part of their engineering curriculum. </p><p>Significant contributions to curriculum design were made by Vivek Shivade and Bhushan Harshe. </p><p>At the local level, senior mountaineer Shrikant Kasat provided valuable support in logistics and planning. The first batch of this credit course was coordinated on behalf of the college by Prof. Rahul Paikarav while the whole college administration supported the conduct of course. All participating students were from the first year of engineering, representing various departments such as Civil, Electrical, Computer Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, and others. </p>