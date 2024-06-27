Maharashtra's economy expected to grow by 7.6% in 2023-24: Survey

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s economy, the top contributor to the national nominal GDP, is expected to expand by 7.6 per cent in 2023-24, similar to the country’s projected growth of 7.6 per cent, according to the state’s latest Economic Survey.

The agriculture and allied activities sector, which was hit by "scarcity situation", in the state is expected to grow by 1.9 per cent and the Industry sector by 7.6 per cent, while the services sector is likely to register an expansion of 8.8 per cent in the last fiscal, it said.

The Economic Survey 2023-24 was tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who also handles the finance portfolio, in the Maharashtra legislature whose monsoon session began on Thursday.

The state’s economy is expected to grow by 7.6 per cent, compared to 6.8 per cent in the previous year.

As per the key document, the state’s gross state domestic product (GSDP) at current prices for 2023-24 has been projected at Rs 40,44,251 crore and real at Rs 24,10,898 crore.

GSDP indicates the total economic output generated within a state’s boundaries over a specified period, typically a fiscal year.

The average share of the state in the all-India nominal GDP is highest at 13.9 per cent. The per capita state income for 2022-23 was Rs 2,52,389 as against Rs 2,19,573 in the previous fiscal, it said.

“The percentage of fiscal deficit to GSDP is 2.8 per cent, revenue deficit to GSDP is 0.5 per cent and debt stock to GSDP is 17.6 per cent,” the report said.

The total anticipated expenditure for annual schemes in the last financial year is Rs 2,31,651 crore of which Rs 20,188 crore is towards district annual schemes, it said.

The revenue receipts are expected to be Rs 4,86,116 crore for 2023-24 as against Rs 4,05,678 crore in the previous fiscal. As per the Survey, Maharashtra’s revenue expenditure in the given period is Rs 5,05,647 crore compared to Rs 4,07,614 crore in the year before.