Homeindiamaharashtra

Mahatma Gandhi's great grandson Tushar Gandhi detained on way to commemorate Quit India Day

Tushar Gandhi claimed that he had left from his home to to commemorate Quit India Day.
Last Updated 09 August 2023, 04:14 IST

In a development that took everyone by surprise, Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson — Tushar Gandhi — was detained by police for a couple of hours, moments before he was on his way for the Quit India Day commemoration event in Mumbai.

The commemorative event is held annually at the August Kranti Maidan, earlier known as Gowalia Tank Maidan, near the Grant Road suburban railway station.

"For the first time in the history of Independent India I have been detained at Santa Cruz Police Station as I left home to commemorate 9th August Quit India Day. I am proud My great-grandparents Bapu and Ba had also been arrested by the British Police on the historic date,” Tushar Gandhi tweeted.

He was later allowed by the Santacruz police station to go on his way.

In fact, the government’s new campaign “Meri Maati, Mera Desh” was launched at the August Kranti Maidan by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Tight security was maintained at the venue for a few hours.

(Published 09 August 2023, 04:14 IST)
IndiaMaharashtra

