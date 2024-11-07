Man booked for molesting teenaged girl, defrauding her of Rs 7 lakh on job pretext

<p>Mumbai: Police have booked a man for allegedly molesting and cheating a 17-year-old girl from Mumbai of Rs 7 lakh promising jobs for her and her brother in the forest department, an official has said.</p>.<p>Accused Dhananjay Santosh Patil, a resident of Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district, had met the teenager, who lives in the city’s Chembur area, in August.</p>.<p>Claiming that he had high contacts in the forest department, Patil allegedly took Rs 7 lakh from the teenager promising jobs for her and her brother, the official said citing the FIR. However, the jobs did not materialise.</p>.<p>Patil allegedly became evasive when the teenager asked him to return her money. During a meeting over the money, he allegedly touched her inappropriately and engaged in obscene acts, the official said.</p>.<p>The teenager recently filed a police complaint following which Patil was booked for molestation, fraud and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added.</p>