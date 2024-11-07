Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Man booked for molesting teenaged girl, defrauding her of Rs 7 lakh on job pretext

Accused Dhananjay Santosh Patil, a resident of Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district, had met the teenager, who lives in the city’s Chembur area, in August.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 16:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2024, 16:04 IST
India NewsCrimeMolestationFraudcrime against childrenChembur

Follow us on :

Follow Us