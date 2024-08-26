Home
Man booked in Thane for filming woman in changing room of jewellery shop

A police official said that a case has been registered under Sections 77 (Voyeurism) and 78 (Stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).
PTI
Last Updated : 26 August 2024, 04:35 IST

Thane: A man has been booked for allegedly filming a woman employee of a jewellery shop in a dressing room in Thane, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on August 23 night after the woman completed her duty at the shop situated in Chitalsar area. She realised that someone was watching her and noticed a man filming her on his mobile phone through a peephole of the dressing room, an official said.

The woman raised an alarm and rushed out of the dressing room, alerting other staff. The accused, identified as Pratik Mhatre, managed to run away.

Police are investigating if Mhatre was a staffer or a customer.

A case was registered under Sections 77 (Voyeurism) and 78 (Stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the police official said.

Published 26 August 2024, 04:35 IST
