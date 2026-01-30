<p>Mumbai: A 50-year-old taxi driver has been arrested for allegedly charging a US tourist a whopping Rs 18,000 in what may have been the most expensive 400-metre ride through the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mumbai">Mumbai </a>traffic, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>The police on Tuesday apprehended Deshraj Yadav, who allegedly picked up the tourist from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and dropped her off at a five-star hotel near the facility, an official said.</p>.Bharat Taxi to be launched by January-end after successful pilot run.<p>The incident came to light after the tourist took to social media to share her experience about her expensive ride in the city.</p>.<p>"Landed in Mumbai recently and took a taxi to @HiltonHotels. The driver and another guy took us to an unknown location first, charged us $200 (Rs 18,000), and then dropped us at the hotel, which was only 400m away. Taxi No: MH 01 BD 5405," Argentina Ariano (@ArgentinaAriano) wrote in a post on X.</p> .<p>The police swung into action, registering a suo motu FIR earlier this week and nabbed Yadav within three hours. The foreign national, however, could not be contacted, the official said.</p>.<p>A probe revealed that the accused took the woman for a 20-minute drive around Andheri East before returning to the same area and dropping her off at the hotel, where he collected the inflated fare, he said, adding that a search is underway for Yadav's accomplice.</p>.<p>A case has been registered against Yadav under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the process has been initiated to cancel his driving licence, the official said. </p>