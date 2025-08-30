Maratha quota stir | Govt failed to provide basic facilities to protesters: Uddhav slams Maha Yuti

<p>Mumbai: The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Saturday slammed the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maha Yuti dispensation for failing to provide basic facilities to the Maratha protesters who had come to Mumbai from all across Maharashtra to demand quota for the community under the leadership of Manoj Jarange Patil. </p><p>“From every corner of Maharashtra, our Marathi brethren have gathered in Mumbai, numbering in the thousands. Braving rain, water, and mud, they are struggling for their just demands. The government has failed to provide them with basic facilities,” former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said.</p><p>“I appeal to all Shiv Sainiks to stand united and work tirelessly to provide water, food, and toilets to these brothers and sisters. This is our Maharashtra Dharma,” he said. </p><p>Thackeray also spoke to Jarange Patil over phone when Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve met him at Azad Maidan. </p>.Maratha quota: Devendra Fadnavis scrambles for options as first round of talks fail .<p>“The government and Fadnavis should follow Raj-dharma and give reservation to the Maratha community, if this cannot be done then he should step down from the post, we will solve this issue,” said State Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal.</p><p>NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar alleged public toilets in Mumbai city have been closed, and public restrooms at railway stations as well as other places have been locked at some locations while water supply has been cut off at others. </p><p>“It is understood that drinking water is also not being provided, and efforts are being made to block the aid being sent by social organizations. There are unwritten orders to keep food stalls, vendors, and hotels closed as well. Has the government forgotten that the protesters who are conducting their movement peacefully are people who have come from every corner of Maharashtra,” he said. </p><p>"If the government becomes so ruthless, then not only democracy but humanity itself will lose its meaning. The government should immediately provide basic facilities and continue dialogue with the protesters. If dialogue is maintained, the protesters will also respond positively by showing sensitivity and cooperation, and a solution will emerge,” he added.</p>