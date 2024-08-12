Maratha reservation: Sharad Pawar puts ball in Centre’s court

Pawar’s statement comes at a time when the war-of-words between the Marathas and OBCs and the ruling Maha Yuti (NDA) and Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A.) is escalating by the day.

"The Central government has the right to give reservations above 50 per cent. Therefore, if it takes a positive step towards this issue, we will cooperate with them," Pawar told reporters in Pune.

Pawar said at present the reservation can not be given more than 50 percent because of the cap of the Supreme Court. "The judiciary has given this decision. All political parties in Maharashtra should come together without political differences and urge the Centre to take necessary steps to remove the 50 per cent cap. Tamil Nadu already has 76 per cent reservation. So the Maharashtra government should take the initiative to urge Centre on this issue," the veteran politician said.

It may be recalled, last week, Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray has called for Centre’s intervention in this regard.